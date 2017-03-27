Syracuse firefighter at fatal crash scene charged last year with own hit-and-run

A Syracuse firefighter who was at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a DA's investigator last week was himself charged with fleeing the scene of an accident last year. Edward "Ted" Ackerman crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole on McDonald Road in Syracuse at 11:24 p.m. Jan. 22, 2016, according to state police and court records.

