Syracuse drug 'mule' gets 3x more prison than major dealer for 10,500 bags of heroin
The only man to go to trial after a massive drug bust last year will spend three times longer in prison than one of the ringleaders who pleaded guilty. Luis Rivera, 51, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty by jury of drug and conspiracy charges, state Supreme Court Justice John Brunetti ruled today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|4 hr
|Haha
|7
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|BackInSyr17
|5
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Thu
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Thu
|times up
|5
|Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15)
|Thu
|BackInSyr17
|12
|NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|El Cockface
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC