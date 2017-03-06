Syracuse docs from 6 banned countries provide 100,000 appointments annually
Syracuse area doctors from the six countries targeted by President Trump's new immigration ban provide as many as 100,000 appointments each year to patients here, according to an analysis. A team of Harvard and MIT economists, who are part of the Immigrant Doctors Project, released a report today showing doctors from the targeted countries provide 14 million appointments annually to patients nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 2
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Mar 2
|times up
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC