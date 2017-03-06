Syracuse docs from 6 banned countries...

Syracuse docs from 6 banned countries provide 100,000 appointments annually

Read more: The Post-Standard

Syracuse area doctors from the six countries targeted by President Trump's new immigration ban provide as many as 100,000 appointments each year to patients here, according to an analysis. A team of Harvard and MIT economists, who are part of the Immigrant Doctors Project, released a report today showing doctors from the targeted countries provide 14 million appointments annually to patients nationwide.

