Syracuse children's hospital may add psych unit to ease shortage of care for kids

7 hrs ago

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital may open an eight-bed behavioral health unit to help ease a severe shortage of inpatient psychiatric care for children in Central New York. Golisano, part of Upstate University Hospital, has completed an initial design of the unit and is working to get regulatory approval and funding for the project.

