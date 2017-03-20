Syracuse basketball: Tyler Lydon declares for the 2017 NBA Draft
Tyler Lydon has decided to declare for the 2017 draft, as news broke this afternoon that the sophomore forward will be signing with an agent. Lydon's departure had been uncertain throughout the rollercoaster ride the Syracuse Orange had this year, but the opportunity to enter the NBA was too much to pass up this time around.
