Syracuse basketball: Tyler Lydon decl...

Syracuse basketball: Tyler Lydon declares for the 2017 NBA Draft

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Tyler Lydon has decided to declare for the 2017 draft, as news broke this afternoon that the sophomore forward will be signing with an agent. Lydon's departure had been uncertain throughout the rollercoaster ride the Syracuse Orange had this year, but the opportunity to enter the NBA was too much to pass up this time around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 12 hr Toby01 18
Does anyone know a Christine Loiaciano??? 13 hr wendy 1
News WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica 16 hr Wrassle 2
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 17 newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Mar 17 SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mar 17 Monkey - Man 10
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC