Syracuse basketball trying to get back involved with Jordan Tucker
On Thursday, Syracuse coaches Jim Boeheim and Gerry McNamara went down to Georgia to visit with Class of 2017 four-star prospect Jordan Tucker, a source confirmed to TNIAAM. Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Gerry Mcnamara were at Marietta Wheeler to meet with 2017 Jordan Tucker Had been Villanova, Oregon, Ga Tech Syracuse is in the market to add a scoring wing, which is exactly what Tucker is.
