Syracuse basketball could make push for Top 100 guard Makai Ashton-Langford

Class of 2017 point guard Makai Ashton-Langford has been granted his release from the Connecticut Huskies and will reopen his recruitment, according to reports. Syracuse could get involved with Ashton-Langford, as the staff continues to try to add another guard to the 2017 recruiting class.

