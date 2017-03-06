Syracuse area has lowest illegal immi...

Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration rate in U.S., study says

The Syracuse area has a lower percentage of illegal immigrants than any other metropolitan area in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center. There are fewer than 5,000 people in the region who are are considered "unauthorized" because they either crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas, researchers said.

