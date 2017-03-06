Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration rate in U.S., study says
The Syracuse area has a lower percentage of illegal immigrants than any other metropolitan area in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center. There are fewer than 5,000 people in the region who are are considered "unauthorized" because they either crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas, researchers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|17 hr
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 2
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC