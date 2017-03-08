Syracuse area dead last in economic growth among 100 largest U.S. metros
The Syracuse area ranks last in economic growth and near the bottom in prosperity and economic inclusion among the nation's 100 largest metros, according to a report from a Washington, D.C., think tank. The Syracuse metro ranked 100 -- with 100 being the worst -- in economic growth, according to the 2017 Metro Monitor report from the Brookings Institution's metropolitan policy program.
