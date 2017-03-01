Syracuse announces city's educators o...

Syracuse announces city's educators of the year

The leader of Syracuse's first "community school" is among eight people being recognized for their contributions to city schools. Principal Carin Reeve-Larham is leading the efforts to transform Dr. Weeks Elementary School into a hub of resources for families in the community surrounding the North Side school.

