Syracuse alum Samantha Ruddy named am...

Syracuse alum Samantha Ruddy named among Brooklyn's 50 funniest people

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Brooklyn comic Samantha Ruddy helped write the memorable video parody "Boeheimian Rhapsody" back in 2013, as part of the Syracuse University comedy group Humor Whore. As a junior at SU, that was about the same time she first tried doing stand-up at a Funk 'N Waffles open mic night, and decided she loved it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... 4 hr proof punk 6
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Wed spytheweb 2
Lisa Martin Tue Francis 4
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 7 Mark 11
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 6 hello 1
tina belonge (Sep '13) Mar 4 tinacunt 6
Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental... Mar 4 YouKnowIt 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC