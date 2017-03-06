Syracuse airport security finds gun, ammo in Wayne County man's jacket pocket
Syracuse airport security officers found a loaded handgun inside a man's jacket as he went through a check-point, the Transportation Security Administration announced today. Security workers discovered a .380 caliber handgun in a man's jacket pocket on Thursday at the Hancock International Airport.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|5 hr
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|Mar 3
|Haha
|7
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 2
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
