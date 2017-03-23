Syracusan imprisoned for 6 years for receiving massive amount of child porn
A Syracuse man has been sentenced to six years in prison for receiving a massive amount of child pornography over the internet. Gilbert pleaded guilty to possessing child porn, admitting that he'd received more than 1,500 pictures and nine videos depicting children in sexually explicit positions.
