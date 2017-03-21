Suspended Syracuse football players Jaquwan Nelson, Devon Clarke...
Suspended Syracuse football players Jaquwan Nelson and Devon Clarke are awaiting judicial review from SU and "need to pay their penalties," head coach Dino Babers said on Tuesday. "First of all, we're disappointed any time we show up in the paper like that and those guys know it more than anyone," Babers said after the Orange's first spring practice on Tuesday.
