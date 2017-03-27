Support surges for Meals on Wheels of Syracuse after proposed budget cuts
Meals on Wheels of Syracuse has received an outpouring of local support in the two weeks since President Donald Trump's budget blueprint called for deep cuts in federal aid. The community-run affiliate in Syracuse has seen a small surge in online donations and is considering larger online fundraisers, said Mason Kaufman, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Syracuse .
