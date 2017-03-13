SUNY Press publishes historical colle...

SUNY Press publishes historical collection: CNY books and authors

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The New York State Archives Partnership Trust published a book this month through Excelsior Editions, an imprint of State University of New York Press, that captures some of the state's richest history. Joseph E. Persico's foreword for the book speaks to the variety of historical moments, starting with, "New York State sits atop a mother lode of history, from the decisive battle of the Revolutionary War at Saratoga to the tragedy of 9/11 in 2001, and much of that history is preserved within the New York State Archives."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... 2 hr Truth 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 21 hr jrodny 17
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... 22 hr newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... 22 hr SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Fri Monkey - Man 10
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Fri Hellbabesdff 6
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 12 Awesome kink 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC