Startup deploys on-demand snowplows for winter storm Stella

As snowstorm Stella sweeps across the Northeast, startup Plowz and Mowz has a solution for people who don't want to shovel their driveways. The startup has more than 1,500 on-demand snowplows in some of the cities hit hardest by Tuesday's storm, including Boston, Syracuse and Rochester.

