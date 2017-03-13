Some Syracuse cars remain parked illegally despite possible $200 charge
Even the potential of a $200 fee couldn't motivate all Syracuse resident to brave the weather Thursday morning to dig out there cars. Snowed-in vehicles dotted some streets downtown and in some neighborhoods, even after residents had been warned by the city to move them or else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|13 min
|Monkey - Man
|10
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|15 min
|Monkey - Man
|16
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|Hellbabesdff
|6
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC