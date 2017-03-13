Snow day...for accused criminals, too...

Snow day...for accused criminals, too? Upstate courts take a very rare day off

8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

For the first time in more than a decade, all trial courts across Central New York are closed today due to the blanketing snowstorm. And courts across Upstate New York -- especially south of the Thruway -- were closed as the storm pounded the Southern Tier and beyond.

