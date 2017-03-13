Snow day equals play day for red pand...

Snow day equals play day for red pandas at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

11 hrs ago

While Central New York continued to dig out of snow, perhaps take a break with some green beer, animals at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo took the snow on in stride and even channeled their inner cub to have some fun. Rambunctious red pandas Ravi and Amiya took in a roughhouse session in the snow, wrestling and tossing snow at one another, stopping for an occasional chomp or two of the white stuff.

Syracuse, NY

