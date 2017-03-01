See photos of Rev. James Moynihan's time as bishop of the Syracuse Catholic diocese
Moynihan, who served as bishop from 1995 to 2009, died today. Rev. James M. Moynihan, the ninth bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, died today at the age of 84 years old, the diocese announced this morning.
