Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders parish priests older than 80 to step down
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 5 hrs ago, titled Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders parish priests older than 80 to step down. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has begun informing priests older than 80 that they must give up their day-to-day administration of parishes. Thirteen priests are being asked to step down as Bishop Robert J. Cunningham moves to enforce a new policy that requires priests not to handle day-to-day parish administration once they turn 80. The decision grew out of recommendations to the bishop by two groups made up of priests, the Presbyteral Council and The College of Consultors, said Danielle Cummings, chancellor of the diocese.
#1 1 hr ago
This is going to be the end of the priesthood as we know it.
Most will be over 80 within 5 years.
