Redevelopment of former Nynex building in Syracuse gets $7M tax break
The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency has approved $7.4 million in tax exemptions for a $43 million redevelopment of the long-vacant former Nynex building on Washington Street. The agency voted 3-0 Tuesday to give the project property tax exemptions worth $5.75 million over 15 years, a $1.32 million exemption from sales taxes on construction materials and a $380,000 exemption from the state mortgage recording tax.
