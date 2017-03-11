Proposed Syracuse apartment building ...

Proposed Syracuse apartment building would tower over historic former church

The new owner of a former Christian Science church on East Genesee Street wants to build a 191-unit, L-shaped apartment building that would tower over the historic structure. Renderings that 728 EGSU LLC, of Roslyn Heights on Long Island, submitted to the Onondaga County Planning Board show the proposed apartment building behind and along the west side of the round church.

