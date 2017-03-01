Police: Syracuse man robs store with knife, fights officers during arrest
A city man robbed a store at knifepoint Wednesday and later fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, Syracuse police said. Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to an armed robbery at J&B Grocery, at 409 Bellevue Ave., on the city's South Side.
