Police: Syracuse man robs store with ...

Police: Syracuse man robs store with knife, fights officers during arrest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A city man robbed a store at knifepoint Wednesday and later fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, Syracuse police said. Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to an armed robbery at J&B Grocery, at 409 Bellevue Ave., on the city's South Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... 8 hr SUbball 4
News NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14) 10 hr El Cockface 5
Paradise FOUND!!! (Apr '09) 11 hr El Cockface 31
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) 11 hr El Cockface 20
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) 12 hr El Cockface 4
Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15) 12 hr Big Buck 11
News Syracuse NAACP president: It's time for civilit... (Aug '16) 13 hr Big Buck 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC