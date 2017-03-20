Police: Syracuse man robs same bank again; criminal past leads to his arrest

A Syracuse man's criminal past caught up to him last week when he passed a Chase Bank teller a note demanding money, police said. Robin Guthridge, who police say had robbed the same bank 3 1/2 years ago, left his fingerprint on the note during a robbery Thursday at Chase Bank, 110 W. Fayette St. in Syracuse, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.