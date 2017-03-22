Police searching for Syracuse man las...

Police searching for Syracuse man last seen near Lock 24 in Baldwinsville

14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Authorities are searching for a Syracuse man who has not been heard from since he was last seen since Saturday in the village of Baldwinsville. Joshua J. Boeglin, 24, was last seen by friends around 3:30 a.m. Saturday walking in the area of Lock 24, said Baldwinsville police Chief Michael Lefancheck.

