Police searching for Syracuse man last seen near Lock 24 in Baldwinsville
Authorities are searching for a Syracuse man who has not been heard from since he was last seen since Saturday in the village of Baldwinsville. Joshua J. Boeglin, 24, was last seen by friends around 3:30 a.m. Saturday walking in the area of Lock 24, said Baldwinsville police Chief Michael Lefancheck.
