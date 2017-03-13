Police investigate robbery at Chase Bank in downtown Syracuse
A robbery was reported at 12:13 p.m. at Chase Bank, Onondaga County 911 dispatch logs show. The bank is at 110 W. Fayette St. and is close to Armory Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|RT Plus
|15
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 13
|N2PTF
|9
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Mar 12
|Truth
|11
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC