Police find over 500 envelopes of heroin in woman's purse; 2 charged
Two women are facing charges after police found more than 500 folded wax envelopes of heroin in one of the women's purses, according to court records. Alice M. Crabtree, 48, and Beatrice A. Wright, 51, were driving along the 100 block of Tallman Street at about 6:45 p.m. Monday when they were stopped by police, a felony complaint filed against them states.
