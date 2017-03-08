Police: East Syracuse stabbing suspect should be considered armed, dangerous
Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a suspect in a stabbing who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. DeWitt police said Todd J. Corron II, 26, is wanted for questioning in a stabbing that occurred Thursday in the village of East Syracuse.
