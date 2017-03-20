Police: Caregiver accused of stealing $14K gold ring showed up with stolen purse

A Syracuse caregiver is accused of stealing a 14-karat gold ring -- valued at more than $14,000 -- from a 75-year-old woman on the first day of employment. Yolanda Dexter, 36, of 205 Herkimer St., was arrested and charged with grand larceny and multiple counts of possessing stolen property, police said.

