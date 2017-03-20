Point guard Howard Washington has com...

Point guard Howard Washington has committed to Syracuse basketball

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

His coach, Chris Cobbina, confirmed in a text that Washington was headed to Syracuse. And Washington subsequently announced his decision on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 5 hr RT Plus 15
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mar 13 N2PTF 9
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 12 Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 12 BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 12 BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Mar 12 What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Mar 12 Truth 11
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC