Peter Rauch Charged with Leaving Scene of Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Teen
New charges have been filed against the former Onondaga County district attorney's investigator accused of striking and killing a teen with his car. Peter Rauch was back in court Friday morning -- now facing one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in connection with the death of 18-year-old Seth Collier.
