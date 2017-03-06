Partnership proposes redevelopment of long-vacant Syracuse commercial building
A nonprofit housing organization is offering to renovate a long-vacant commercial building on North Salina Street with financial help from the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency. Under the proposal, the industrial development agency would pitch in $200,000 toward the $665,000 cost of redeveloping the building at 437 N. Salina St. Then, the housing group Home Headquarters , in partnership with the Northside UP urban revitalization collaborative, would buy the building for $50,000, the same amount the development agency paid when it bought the building in January 2016 from the Greater Syracuse Land Bank .
