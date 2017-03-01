Parolees to go from big house to Syra...

Parolees to go from big house to Syracuse public housing under new state pilot program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Public housing in Syracuse will soon be home to certain newly paroled New York state prisoners under a new pilot program. The state will allow carefully screened and monitored parolees to live in public housing with their families in Syracuse, White Plains and Schenectady, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson 20 hr Haha 7
tina belonge (Sep '13) 21 hr BackInSyr17 5
News Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08) 23 hr badge 72 21
Syracuse a Sanctuary City Thu kuuuuuuuuuunt 10
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... Thu times up 5
Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15) Thu BackInSyr17 12
News NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14) Wed El Cockface 5
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC