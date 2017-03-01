Parolees to go from big house to Syracuse public housing under new state pilot program
Public housing in Syracuse will soon be home to certain newly paroled New York state prisoners under a new pilot program. The state will allow carefully screened and monitored parolees to live in public housing with their families in Syracuse, White Plains and Schenectady, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald c johnson...Bud...Darlene Johnson
|20 hr
|Haha
|7
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|21 hr
|BackInSyr17
|5
|Ticket Master: N. Syracuse cop writes 1,801 a year (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|badge 72
|21
|Syracuse a Sanctuary City
|Thu
|kuuuuuuuuuunt
|10
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|Thu
|times up
|5
|Freaky Black Goddess (Apr '15)
|Thu
|BackInSyr17
|12
|NY mom: White school guard's racist 'joke' was ... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|El Cockface
|5
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC