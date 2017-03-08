Parade Day 2017: Where to drink early, score deals in downtown Syracuse

The 34th annual Syracuse St. Patrick's Day Parade, South Salina Street, Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 12, 2016. Scott Schild There will be no shortage of green, clovers and Irish flags as marchers gather downtown to celebrate the 35th Annual Syracuse St. Patrick's Parade at noon on Saturday, March 11. While the parade is a celebration of Irish heritage and culture, the event has become an annual, popular pastime for those looking to enjoy a few drinks in downtown Syracuse.

