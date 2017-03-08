Oswego County man accused of attacking, injuring paramedic on ambulance ride to Syracuse
An Oswego County man became violent and attacked a paramedic -- causing her to suffer a broken rib -- on an ambulance ride from his home to a Syracuse hospital last week, state police said. State police did not identify the ambulance company or the employee who was injured, or say exactly where the ambulance was when the attack happened.
