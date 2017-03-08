Oswego County man accused of attackin...

Oswego County man accused of attacking, injuring paramedic on ambulance ride to Syracuse

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An Oswego County man became violent and attacked a paramedic -- causing her to suffer a broken rib -- on an ambulance ride from his home to a Syracuse hospital last week, state police said. State police did not identify the ambulance company or the employee who was injured, or say exactly where the ambulance was when the attack happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 12 hr A Tracy fan 13
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 12 hr Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... 13 hr BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? 13 hr BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin 22 hr What 6
Syracuse a Sanctuary City 23 hr Truth 11
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Mar 9 Well 7
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at March 13 at 11:16AM EDT

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC