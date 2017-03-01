One lane of NYS Thruway west reopens after pileup near Warners
One lane of the westbound New York State Thruway has reopened about five hours after a pileup crash in Warners. At least 10 vehicles collided around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 90 west near the Warners Travel Plaza.
