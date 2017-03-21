On the first week of spring, Central NY to get a shot of winter - with snow
Spring began Monday morning, but a blast of winter air will blow through tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into single digits, and a couple of inches of snow could fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monique gellar
|14 hr
|Black stud
|1
|Where is the best place in Syracuse to pick up ... (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|12WetDiapers
|32
|Cougar bars
|18 hr
|LJJ
|2
|WWE Superstar John Cena Passes Through Utica
|22 hr
|Junkyard dog
|4
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Toby01
|18
|Does anyone know a Christine Loiaciano???
|Mon
|wendy
|1
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC