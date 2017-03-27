NYS Budget: Uber, millionaires' tax, ...

NYS Budget: Uber, millionaires' tax, free tuition hang in balance as deadline nears

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The state budget deadline is April 1, and legislative leaders are locked behind closed doors this week trying to hammer out agreements on how to manage the state's budget of more than $150 billion. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told news outlets he's optimistic that a sweeping deal is within striking distance, but other legislative leaders have been less definitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the gay bars? (Aug '11) 4 hr Lynne 21
News 72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s... Thu English 3
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 27 Hard man 9
News Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru... Mar 26 Marie 2
News Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams... Mar 24 Orange Juice 1
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Mar 24 fed up 19
Wolf's Den Mar 23 Honest inquirer... 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC