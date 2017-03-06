NY resumes construction of $90 million Soraa facility delayed by corruption case
After months of delay stemming from a federal corruption probe , construction work resumed this week on a $90 million manufacturing facility the state is building in DeWitt for LED lighting company Soraa. California-based Soraa is expected to move into the new facility by the end of the year, said Howard Zemsky, New York's economic development czar, during a visit to Syracuse on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Lisa Martin
|15 hr
|Francis
|4
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|Mark
|11
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mon
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC