Nearly $10 million bid for One Park Place office building in Syracuse
One Park Place, one of Syracuse's biggest office buildings, attracted a top bid of $9.45 million at an online auction Wednesday. The bid, which came in right before the close of the three-day auction, is $14.55 million less than what the seller was owed on the building by its previous owner.
