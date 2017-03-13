National Grid may re-route power arou...

National Grid may re-route power around Syracuse substation; no ETA for restoration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

National Grid crews are looking for a way to reroute power around a substation that went dark on Thursday, knocking out electrical service to much of downtown Syracuse and the University Hill area. Company spokeswoman Virginia Limmiatis said crews have not determined what caused the substation on Temple Street to go down and are working instead to route power around it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) 1 hr Hellbabesdff 6
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 14 hr RT Plus 15
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) Mar 13 N2PTF 9
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 12 Awesome kink 7
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... Mar 12 BackInSyr17 3
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 12 BackInSyr17 2
Lisa Martin Mar 12 What 6
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC