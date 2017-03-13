National Grid may re-route power around Syracuse substation; no ETA for restoration
National Grid crews are looking for a way to reroute power around a substation that went dark on Thursday, knocking out electrical service to much of downtown Syracuse and the University Hill area. Company spokeswoman Virginia Limmiatis said crews have not determined what caused the substation on Temple Street to go down and are working instead to route power around it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Hellbabesdff
|6
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|RT Plus
|15
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|Mar 13
|N2PTF
|9
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|3
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Mar 12
|What
|6
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC