Multiple fire departments battling fire at Cicero business

Cicero, Brewerton, Clay, North Syracuse and Mattydale volunteer firefighters, Cicero police and NAVAC ambulance crews were among those at the scene of the fire on Brewerton Road, also known as U.S. Route 11 in Cicero. Bridgeport and South Bay fire departments are standing by at Cicero's fire station, firefighters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.