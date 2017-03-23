Multiple fire departments battling fire at Cicero business
Cicero, Brewerton, Clay, North Syracuse and Mattydale volunteer firefighters, Cicero police and NAVAC ambulance crews were among those at the scene of the fire on Brewerton Road, also known as U.S. Route 11 in Cicero. Bridgeport and South Bay fire departments are standing by at Cicero's fire station, firefighters said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|6 min
|Hard man
|9
|Ex-DA investigator, accused in fatal hit-and-ru...
|20 hr
|Marie
|2
|Syracuse football nose tackle McKinley Williams...
|Fri
|Orange Juice
|1
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Mar 24
|fed up
|19
|Wolf's Den
|Mar 23
|Honest inquirer...
|1
|72 languages spoken at Syracuse schools; hear s...
|Mar 23
|English
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mar 23
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC