Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average
There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:
With gas prices well below $2.50 a gallon, we aren't hearing much complaining about the cost, as opposed to when gas was well over $3.00 a couple years back. The price per gallon does seem to be inching upwards from month to month.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.
|
#2 1 hr ago
This guy nailed it.
It probably doesn't hurt that the county, with a staggering rate of poverty, skyrocketing crime, and unfunded entitlement programs, has some of the worst taxes in the country outside of NYC.
Better question: What does Shootica do now that the Nano Miracle is dead and the fraud fully exposed?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|Lisa Martin
|Tue
|Francis
|4
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mark
|11
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mon
|hello
|1
|tina belonge (Sep '13)
|Mar 4
|tinacunt
|6
|Black/white/latino/puerto rican/oriental...
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Brotherly love
|Mar 4
|YouKnowIt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC