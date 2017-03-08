Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than ...

Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average

There are 2 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Average.

With gas prices well below $2.50 a gallon, we aren't hearing much complaining about the cost, as opposed to when gas was well over $3.00 a couple years back. The price per gallon does seem to be inching upwards from month to month.

Well

Schenectady, NY

#1 18 hrs ago
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.

Farewell Shootica

Long Island City, NY

#2 1 hr ago
Well wrote:
Well it's because no one wants to go there. Even the petroleum suppliers.
This guy nailed it.

It probably doesn't hurt that the county, with a staggering rate of poverty, skyrocketing crime, and unfunded entitlement programs, has some of the worst taxes in the country outside of NYC.

Better question: What does Shootica do now that the Nano Miracle is dead and the fraud fully exposed?
Syracuse, NY

