Miner: Syracuse water main breaks dec...

Miner: Syracuse water main breaks decline 18 percent, but city needs federal aid

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Mayor Stephanie Miner says the number of water main breaks in Syracuse declined 18 percent since 2014, but the city needs federal aid to move forward with a $726 million project to fix its aging pipelines. Syracuse recorded 322 water main breaks last year, down from 375 in 2015 and 391 in 2014 -- a three-year decline of about 18 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 10 hr jrodny 17
News Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra... 11 hr newyorker 4
Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy... 11 hr SUbball 6
Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15) 16 hr Monkey - Man 10
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Fri Hellbabesdff 6
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Mar 12 Awesome kink 7
can someone explain to me the butternutters? Mar 12 BackInSyr17 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC