Miner: Syracuse water main breaks decline 18 percent, but city needs federal aid
Mayor Stephanie Miner says the number of water main breaks in Syracuse declined 18 percent since 2014, but the city needs federal aid to move forward with a $726 million project to fix its aging pipelines. Syracuse recorded 322 water main breaks last year, down from 375 in 2015 and 391 in 2014 -- a three-year decline of about 18 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|jrodny
|17
|Syracuse area has lowest illegal immigration ra...
|11 hr
|newyorker
|4
|Boeheim not resigning as SU head coach by Lindy...
|11 hr
|SUbball
|6
|Tracy at Summit Cars dot com is gone (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Monkey - Man
|10
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Hellbabesdff
|6
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Mar 12
|Awesome kink
|7
|can someone explain to me the butternutters?
|Mar 12
|BackInSyr17
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC