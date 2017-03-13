Miner: Syracuse water main breaks decline 18 percent, but city needs federal aid

Mayor Stephanie Miner says the number of water main breaks in Syracuse declined 18 percent since 2014, but the city needs federal aid to move forward with a $726 million project to fix its aging pipelines. Syracuse recorded 322 water main breaks last year, down from 375 in 2015 and 391 in 2014 -- a three-year decline of about 18 percent.

