Mike Hopkins' departure won't affect current 2017 commitments

"I'm happy for coach Hop, but I'm solid to Syracuse," Class of 2017 signee Oshae Brissett told TNIAAM. The Orange's newest commitment, 6-foot-3 point guard Howard Washington, will also stay true to his pledge to SU.

