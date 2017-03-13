Mike Hopkins' departure won't affect current 2017 commitments
"I'm happy for coach Hop, but I'm solid to Syracuse," Class of 2017 signee Oshae Brissett told TNIAAM. The Orange's newest commitment, 6-foot-3 point guard Howard Washington, will also stay true to his pledge to SU.
