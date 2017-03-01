Mighty American Chestnut Poised for Return to America's Forests

Scores of tiny American chestnut seedlings that grow in a field in the upstate New York countryside could be the vanguard in the restoration of what was once the most dominant tree in the eastern forests. The young trees carry one gene, added by scientists to the 38,000 genes that occur naturally in American chestnuts, that makes them capable of withstanding the invasive blight that wiped out billions of their ancestors a century ago.

