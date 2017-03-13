Meatball Madness: Syracuse chefs make 5,500 meatballs to help Elmcrest Children's Center
That's how many - so far - are expected to be served on March 26 at the annual Meatball Madness fundraiser for Elmcrest Children's Center. A dozen restaurants have signed up to each make 400 meatballs, according to the event's spokeswoman, Mary Anne Winfield.
