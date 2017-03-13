Mayor: Parts of downtown Syracuse could be evacuated if power not restored
Mayor Stephanie Miner said officials were waiting until 7:30 p.m. to see if National Grid utility workers could restore electricity to the large swath of downtown that lost power around noon Thursday. Miner did not know how many of the thousands of residents in and around downtown would be affected by an evacuation.
